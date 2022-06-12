SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, June 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Authorities arrested 31 people from 11 states, including South Dakota, for allegedly planning to riot near a Pride event in Idaho Saturday.

Sioux Falls police responded to the Nelson Park area near 10th and Cliff after a body was found last night.

An outdoor festival in Alexandria, South Dakota promoted Green Living on Saturday.

The round of strong to severe storms that was observed in portions of KELOLAND last night will be a precursor to what we’ll watch over the next 24 to 48 hours.

