SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)

Parts of I-90 and I-29 are starting to reopen after being closed since Tuesday.

It’s not just snow removal that is keeping crews busy. They’re also rescuing drivers who got stuck on the road.

Due to the snow and wind ending early, Plowing in Zone three began this morning in Sioux Falls.

Firefighters in Walworth County had to battle flames in the frigid cold.

Road conditions are also dangerous across southern Minnesota. Governor Tim Walz activated the National Guard to assist if needed in the storm, and that includes rescue operations and emergency shelters.

