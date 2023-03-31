SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a look at the latest news headlines as of 4 p.m. CT Friday.

Yet another winter storm is creating hazardous driving conditions across KELOLAND. The eastbound lanes of I-90 are closed from Rapid City to Chamberlain while the westbound lanes are closed from Chamberlain to Wall. I-29 is also closed from Watertown to the North Dakota border.

The blizzard is here and in full force. Wind gusts in the early afternoon have been near 40 miles per hour or higher.

A New York grand jury has voted to indict Donald Trump, making him the first former U.S. President to face a criminal charge.

The Minneapolis City Council has approved an agreement with the state to revamp policing nearly three years after an officer killed George Floyd.

The White House proclaimed today as Transgender Day of Visibility. In his statement, President Biden said that transgender people deserve to be safe and supported in every community.

