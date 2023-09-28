SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, September 28. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

A former Sioux Falls dance instructor is in jail accused of soliciting a minor for sex.

The 18-year-old man wanted for escape out of Minnehaha County has been arrested in Rapid City.

There has been lots of sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures have been in the 70s to 80s in a majority of KELOLAND. There are a few 60s in western South Dakota due to the stronger north wind.

Thousands of whole cantaloupe sold in 19 states, including South Dakota, have been recalled due to potential salmonella contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday.

