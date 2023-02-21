SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, February 21. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

Despite Gov. Kristi Noem using the full power of her office to lobby in favor of a sales tax cut on groceries in South Dakota, a panel of House lawmakers killed the bill by an 8-1 vote.

FEMA just announced that the Rosebud Sioux Tribe now has access to federal disaster assistance. This means that the tribe will receive supplemental help with recovery efforts in areas that were affected by the severe winter storm in December.

Recently, the Rapid City Police Chief put out a call to action to community members in a north side neighborhood that’s been riddled with violence.

Early Sunday morning, a woman reported she’d been attacked by a group of people and stabbed in the leg.

Police are investigating a report of a suspicious man following a young girl back home from a Sioux Falls middle school.

President Biden is in Warsaw, meeting with Poland’s President on a mission to firm up support for Ukraine, nearly a year after Russia invaded the country. The visit comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin increases the tensions with the West by suspending its participation in a nuclear arms control pact with the United States.

The blizzard warning, which starts tomorrow, includes the Sioux Falls area with heavy snow and blowing snow.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.