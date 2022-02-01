SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, February 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in solving a hit and run. They say it happened Sunday night near Piedmont on I-90.

Crews from multiple agencies were called to grass fire in Rosebud Monday afternoon. Authorities say the fire was burning near Soldier Hill. Authorities say the fire was burning near Soldier Hill.

Authorities are looking into what sparked a fire in the eastern part of Sioux Falls.

The special committee deciding whether to recommend impeachment of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg wants to hear directly from four additional people.

The race for Governor in South Dakota is starting to take shape. While the Republican primary has been set for a while, the democratic side is starting to come into focus. While the Republican primary has been set for a while, the democratic side is starting to come into focus. House Minority leader Jamie Smith will make a special announcement at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the state capitol in Pierre.

U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson announced Monday he is running for re-election.

The need for rural pharmacists in on the rise because of the pandemic. Students graduating with pharmacy degrees from SDSU are seeing a 100-percent job placement.

Instead of fighting crime, former Sioux Falls Police Chief Matt Burns, has a new job fighting hunger.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.