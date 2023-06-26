SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories of the day as of First@4.

Ellsworth Air Force Base reports an active-duty Airman is the person who drowned at Pactola Reservoir over the weekend.

The suspect accused of killing Jordan Beardshear at her Dakota Dunes apartment appeared in court on Monday. 39-year-old Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales did not make any plea to his charges of first-degree murder, child neglect and child abuse.

The start to this work week has been pleasant overall in terms of weather conditions. We’ll stay pretty quiet for the rest of the evening in central and eastern KELOLAND, but that won’t be the case in western and southwestern portions of South Dakota.

Two schools in Iowa have dropped their policies to arm staff members.

