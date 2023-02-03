SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Crews were called to a fire in the northeast part of Sioux Falls early Friday morning.

Just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Watertown Police responded to an alarm at Dakotaland Credit Union.

Police have provided an update on two Watertown burglaries from last week.

A Minnesota man was arrested by Brookings Police Department after a drug bust on I-29.

A former White River school administrator can no longer teach in South Dakota.

Now that the western South Dakota republican is re-instated and has dropped her federal lawsuit, the closed door testimony of a Legislative Research Council employee is now public.

The LifeLight music festival is returning to Sioux Falls this Labor Day weekend, but this time in a brand new location

After a month-long competition, a winner was crowned in the downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle.

It’s a cold start to the morning across much of KELOLAND, but warmer days are coming. Rapid City should see a big climb on temperatures today back into the 50s by this afternoon.

