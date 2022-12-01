SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning, here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go with all you need to know to start your day.

Temperatures around 15 degrees made for a cold night for firefighters in southwestern Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls police are investigating a crash involving a garbage truck on the southeast side of the city. On Wednesday afternoon, authorities say the garbage truck slid down the hill and struck a power pole.

The state of South Dakota introduced the two women who will be heading up two newly created departments for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons.

Government officials in South Dakota are banned from using and posting to TikTok. The ban was implemented due to national security concerns over data collection.

This time of year is the season of giving, and many community members in the Huron area are part of four-day event this week that helps raise money to benefit people locally.

You can walk through 66 beautiful Christmas Trees at one Yankton location.