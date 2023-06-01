SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 1. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather for your midday.

Police in Sioux Falls announced a saturation that was held this past weekend that targeted high-speed drivers.

Three residents of an Iowa apartment building that partially collapsed on Sunday are still unaccounted for, police said Thursday, as city officials responded to questions about who might be responsible.

An endangered species is growing at the Great Plains Zoo.

Justice Department prosecutors have obtained an audio recording of former President Donald Trump from after he left office in which he talks about holding onto a classified Pentagon document related to a potential attack on Iran, according to media reports.

