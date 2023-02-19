SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, February 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Police are investigating a possible shooting in central Sioux Falls.

The call came in just after four Sunday morning to the area of 14th Street and Spring Avenue, west of downtown.

One person was shot during a gunfire exchange in Huron on Saturday morning.

A Sioux Falls restaurant is reaching out to the thousands of victims who lost their homes and families from the massive earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

Rapid City’s main fire station is undergoing a major renovation that will more than double its size.

Though we had to contend with a little bit of patchy fog in a couple of East River locations early on, we have been able to start the day on a rather nice note across much of KELOLAND.

