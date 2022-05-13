SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, May 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

People in multiple eastern KELOLAND communities are cleaning up after yesterday’s powerful thunderstorms.

Utility crews are putting in long hours repairing damage from the storm that knocked out power to thousands of people in the eastern part of the state. Northwestern Energy had crews out last night working to restore power in Huron.

At least one tornado was reported in Castlewood, South Dakota, leaving behind a path of destruction.

Sioux Falls School District update:

Yesterday’s severe weather will have a slight impact on Sioux Falls Schools today. In a message to families, The Sioux Falls School District says power has been restored to all schools.

Classes will be in session and on the normal schedule. However, as clean up continues, bus routes may be impacted. Because of this schools will not be counting tardies this morning. And as a reminder, the last day of school is May 25.

Another shakeup in South Dakota’s Department of Corrections. Women’s Prison Warden Daren Berg was walked out of the prison. Berg was named warden in April of 2020, after an 18-year career with the DOC.

