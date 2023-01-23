SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 23. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is investigating a deadly fire that happened early Monday.

Victim dies in morning fire in Sioux Falls, SFFR says

This Midday we also have an update on a Sioux Falls crash that sent multiple people to the hospital on Friday night.

2 arrested following crash during attempted traffic stop

South Dakota officials are sending out a warning about the dangers of fentanyl.

Kids being targeted online to buy fentanyl, officials say

The nation saw its 33rd mass shooting of this new year in Monterey Park, California Saturday night, not far from Los Angeles.

Man who disarmed suspected Monterey Park mass shooter: ‘Something came over me’