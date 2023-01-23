SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 23. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is investigating a deadly fire that happened early Monday.

This Midday we also have an update on a Sioux Falls crash that sent multiple people to the hospital on Friday night.

South Dakota officials are sending out a warning about the dangers of fentanyl.

The nation saw its 33rd mass shooting of this new year in Monterey Park, California Saturday night, not far from Los Angeles.