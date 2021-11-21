On The Go: Walk A Mile for the homeless; Feeding South Dakota Thanksgiving giveaway; Spotting bad ads

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your Sunday!

People who can’t afford to celebrate Thanksgiving with a meal received a free holiday dinner Saturday thanks to Feeding South Dakota.

‘I wouldn’t be able to buy Thanksgiving if it weren’t for this’: Feeding South Dakota hands out holiday meals

A deal can be found at every turn during the holiday season, but the Better Business Bureau is encouraging consumers to read the fine print.

Beware of bad ads during the holiday shopping season

People in Sioux Falls stepped into the hardships of homelessness Saturday.

Walk A Mile event wraps up Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week

Winds will be the highlight today in eastern KELOLAND as northwest winds will come in at least 15-30 mph.

Mainly Dry Thanksgiving Week – Storm Center Update Sunday AM November 21

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

