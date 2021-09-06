On the Go: Therapy dog at Rapid City airport; no swimming at Lake Alvin; Labor Day forecast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, September 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise again in South Dakota, although hospital officials say they’re still holding their own on capacity.

Sioux Falls police are investigating a car versus pedestrian crash that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday night.

According to the CDC, the nation has seen an increase in pregnant people getting infected with the coronavirus. And doctors say the virus can lead to severe illness, which is why they are urging pregnant people to get vaccinated.

Whether you missed your flight or it got delayed, sometimes even if you’re right on time, flying can be a stressful experience. Meet the Rapid City Regional Airport’s newest employee — Dillon. He’s a certified therapy dog — his job is to help passengers feel less stressed by his soft fur and warm presence.

