SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday! Here’s a look at what you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

Augustana University is striking up the band, once again.

he need for affordable housing is rising in the Black Hills as more people move into the area.

Check out Sunday’s Boredom Busters.

After a rather active day on Saturday, Sunday’s outlook will be a noticeably quieter and cooler one.