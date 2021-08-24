On the Go: Tabor bomb maker in jail; Meade County sees rise in COVID-19 positivity rate; another victory for Sioux Falls Little League

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Just days before he is scheduled to be in court, a judge says South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg can not use Joe Boever’s mental-health records in the upcoming trial.

A Tabor man is being held on a quarter million dollars bond following an explosion over the weekend. 29-year-old Joseph Hansen was found unresponsive in his driveway in Tabor on Saturday.

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally wrapped up just over a week ago. Now Meade County is reporting the highest weekly COVID-19 positivity rate in the state.

Following the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine, the University of Minnesota says it will require vaccines for all students. That’s more than 50,000 students.

Another “W” on Monday for the Sioux Falls Little League. After rain postponed Sunday’s game, the team defeated Oregon three to zero on Monday.

Athletes are lacing up their shoes for Sunday’s Sioux Falls Marathon. As they prepare to hit the pavement, the local running community has received a national honor. The Road Runners Club of America has named Sioux Falls a Runner Friendly Community.

Check out this new Airbnb listing in South Sioux City. You can now book this Hobbit-inspired house from the Lord of the Rings movies.

