On the Go: Suspect identified in Mitchell fire; funding for tribal 911 centers; vaccine clinics in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, September 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Authorities in Mitchell say a suspect in a fire in the central part of the city has been identified.

Authorities identify suspect in Mitchell tire fire

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says two South Dakota tribes are getting funding for their 911 call centers.

Two tribal 911 centers receive funding from state board despite not paying into S.D. fund

Some parents and teachers in Rapid City are questioning why school board leaders decided not to apply for a $30,000 grant that would help immigrant students learn to speak English.

Some question Rapid City vote on grant for English learners

The swimming beach at Lake Alvin Recreation Area near Harrisburg remains closed.

Unhealthy levels of bacteria found in Lake Alvin, swimming prohibited

This week marks the start of several vaccination clinics put on by the Sioux Falls School District and community health partners. COVID-19 vaccines will be available starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Kenny Anderson Community Center in eastern Sioux Falls.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 case numbers for South Dakota and surrounding areas

If you have a dog that loves the water, you may want to check out the Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls.

‘Swimming Gone to the Dogs’ event scheduled at Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center

