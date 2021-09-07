On the Go: Suspect identified in Mitchell fire; funding for tribal 911 centers; vaccine clinics in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, September 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Authorities in Mitchell say a suspect in a fire in the central part of the city has been identified.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says two South Dakota tribes are getting funding for their 911 call centers.

Some parents and teachers in Rapid City are questioning why school board leaders decided not to apply for a $30,000 grant that would help immigrant students learn to speak English.

The swimming beach at Lake Alvin Recreation Area near Harrisburg remains closed.

This week marks the start of several vaccination clinics put on by the Sioux Falls School District and community health partners. COVID-19 vaccines will be available starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Kenny Anderson Community Center in eastern Sioux Falls.

If you have a dog that loves the water, you may want to check out the Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls.

