On the Go: Special session to consider Ravnsborg impeachment; state prison guard indicted; sports betting now legal

An 80-year-old Sioux Falls man, charged in a 1974 cold case murder investigation, will be back in court today.

There are new developments in the case against South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. The House Majority Leader is calling for a special session to consider if impeachment articles are warranted against Ravnsborg.

A former guard at the state penitentiary faces charges of his own. Rian Fitzpatrick is charged with having sex with a prisoner who he was supposed to be overseeing. Court papers say he committed the crimes in February and March and is currently out on bond.

The South Dakota Supreme Court still hasn’t released a decision yet on recreational marijuana. The justices are trying to decide if the sponsor of “Amendment A” violated the state’s single-subject rule when they put the measure on the 2020 ballot.

For the first time in state history, sports betting is now legal in South Dakota. In Deadwood on Thursday, the Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort hosted inaugural bets along with an opening ceremony.

