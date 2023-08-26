SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, August 26th. Here are our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go.

Court documents say a ride from a Lyft driver took a scary turn for a Sioux Falls woman when she requested a ride to a friend’s house in Harrisburg early Sunday morning.

At a time when an estimated 25,000 South Dakota children struggle with hunger, the state decided against applying for a federal program that would have provided $7.5 million to feed low-income kids this summer.

A Sioux Falls man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for attempted production of child pornography.

The heat wave may be easing in KELOLAND, but the dangerous weather took its toll this week and played a role in the deaths of two young children.

Today is going to be mostly quiet across KELOLAND. There will be plenty of sunshine and a very light breeze. High temperatures will be in the 70s to low 80s.