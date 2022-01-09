Sen. Thune announces reelection plans; Human Trafficking Prevention Month; Cold returns to East

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, January 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

South Dakota Republican John Thune will seek a fourth term in the U.S. Senate.

Thune announced his re-election bid on his personal Twitter page Saturday.

“South Dakota deserves a strong and effective senator who can deliver the results they expect. I am uniquely positioned to get that job done.” Sen. Thune said Thune said in a statement.

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and a Sioux Falls organization is building awareness.

Call to Freedom helps victims of sex and labor trafficking as well as people who have suffered sexual exploitation or assault. They provide housing, transportation, counseling and other services.

After a mild start to the weekend, we are brought back down to earth with the return of near to below average temperatures.

