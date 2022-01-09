Sen. Thune announces reelection plans; Human Trafficking Prevention Month; Cold returns to East

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, January 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

South Dakota Republican John Thune will seek a fourth term in the U.S. Senate.

Thune announced his re-election bid on his personal Twitter page Saturday.

“South Dakota deserves a strong and effective senator who can deliver the results they expect. I am uniquely positioned to get that job done.” Sen. Thune said Thune said in a statement.

Sen. John Thune announces plans for reelection

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and a Sioux Falls organization is building awareness.

Call to Freedom helps victims of sex and labor trafficking as well as people who have suffered sexual exploitation or assault. They provide housing, transportation, counseling and other services.

Call to Freedom raising awareness during National Human Trafficking Prevention Month

After a mild start to the weekend, we are brought back down to earth with the return of near to below average temperatures.

Cold Returns to the East; Mild Weather Wins Out by Tuesday – Storm Center AM Update: Sunday, January 9

Check out Sunday’s Boredom Busters.

Sunday Boredom Busters: January 9th

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 