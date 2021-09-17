On the Go: Sanford International underway; surveillance video identifies suspect; Monument Health requiring COVID-19 vaccinations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, September 17. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The 54-hole Sanford International tees off in a few hours. KELOLAND’S Travis Fossing is at the Minnehaha Country Club and joins us with a look at what the day has in store.

It takes a lot of helping hands to pull off the Sanford International. More than 800 volunteers are playing roles at the event this week. The volunteer coordinator calls them the backbone of the tournament.

Sioux Falls police say surveillance video helped them find a suspect involved in a robbery.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s office wants your help in an attempted burglary in Harrisburg. This is security video from around 3 a.m. Thursday on Vernon Dr. near the High School.

All three major health systems in South Dakota are now requiring COVID-19 vaccinations among its employees.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.