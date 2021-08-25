On the Go: Ravnsborg set for trial Thursday; S.D. justices weigh in on sealed document; authorities looking for Yankton man

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, August 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is set to go on trial Thursday for his driving on the night he hit and killed Joe Boever.

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s trial begins Thursday

A case being argued before the South Dakota Supreme Court asks whether or not judges have the right to seal information on a search warrant, which appears to contradict South Dakota law.

SD justices weigh whether a person’s court-shielded identity must be publicly released

Authorities in Northeastern Nebraska are looking for a Yankton, South Dakota man that fled on foot after a pursuit.

Authorities looking for Yankton man after pursuit ends in Nebraska

The opening round of the Sanford International is just over three weeks away, but the PGA TOUR Champions event is more than a golf tournament.

Contract extension allows Sanford International opportunity to grow

It’s another big day for the Sioux Falls Little League team. The players will look to advance in the World Series as they take on California later today in Williamsport, Pennsylvania

‘These kids are making a name for themselves’: Families cheering on Sioux Falls Little League team

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 