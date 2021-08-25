On the Go: Ravnsborg set for trial Thursday; S.D. justices weigh in on sealed document; authorities looking for Yankton man

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, August 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is set to go on trial Thursday for his driving on the night he hit and killed Joe Boever.

A case being argued before the South Dakota Supreme Court asks whether or not judges have the right to seal information on a search warrant, which appears to contradict South Dakota law.

Authorities in Northeastern Nebraska are looking for a Yankton, South Dakota man that fled on foot after a pursuit.

The opening round of the Sanford International is just over three weeks away, but the PGA TOUR Champions event is more than a golf tournament.

It’s another big day for the Sioux Falls Little League team. The players will look to advance in the World Series as they take on California later today in Williamsport, Pennsylvania

