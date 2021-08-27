On the Go: Ravnsborg sentenced at plea hearing; severe storms; national attention for Sioux Falls Little League

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, August 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

On Thursday, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was sentenced for two misdemeanors charged to him for his driving the night he hit and killed Joe Boever.

Four of South Dakota’s public universities are partnering to help stop criminal networks.

We are getting a look at the damage left behind after storms moved through Watertown Thursday morning.

The Sioux Falls School District is welcoming back students for the new school year. Students at Garfield Elementary got a unique welcome as they walked into school on Thursday.

Sioux Falls earned a narrow 1-0 win over California on Wednesday to advance to the semifinals of the Little League World Series. Pitcher Gavin Weir’s performance drew national attention from national media outlets to his favorite team the Minnesota Twins and even Kansas Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.