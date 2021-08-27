On the Go: Ravnsborg sentenced at plea hearing; severe storms; national attention for Sioux Falls Little League

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, August 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

On Thursday, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was sentenced for two misdemeanors charged to him for his driving the night he hit and killed Joe Boever.

Here’s what Ravnsborg may face in penalties, after never showing up in court in his defense

Four of South Dakota’s public universities are partnering to help stop criminal networks.

4 SD public universities create partnership to help combat criminal networks

We are getting a look at the damage left behind after storms moved through Watertown Thursday morning.

Reports of damage as storms sweep through northeast South Dakota

The Sioux Falls School District is welcoming back students for the new school year. Students at Garfield Elementary got a unique welcome as they walked into school on Thursday.

Augustana University athletes welcome elementary students on first day of school

Sioux Falls earned a narrow 1-0 win over California on Wednesday to advance to the semifinals of the Little League World Series. Pitcher Gavin Weir’s performance drew national attention from national media outlets to his favorite team the Minnesota Twins and even Kansas Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Sioux Falls Little League earns nationwide recognition on social media

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 