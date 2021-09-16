On the Go: Ravnsborg impeachment petition; TikTok school challenge; Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, September 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A petition will go out later this week asking state lawmakers for a special session in the impeachment proceedings for South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

A social media challenge on TikTok has the Sioux Falls School District and a few other districts warning parents to have a conversation with their kids.

The “Birdies Give Back” program made its debut at the Sanford International last September, raising nearly $100,000 for the Sanford Children’s Hospital and the Sanford World Clinic.

