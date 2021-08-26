On the Go: Ravnsborg hearing; Sioux Falls murder trial begins; first day of school

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, August 26. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

This morning, the South Dakota Attorney General’s lawyer is expected to change Jason Ravnsborg’s plea. Jason Ravnsborg faces three misdemeanor charges for his driving on the night he hit and killed Joe Boever.

Defense lawyers for Ramon Smith of Sioux Falls, who is on trial for murder, only called one witness to testify on his behalf before resting.

With Labor Day weekend right around the corner, law enforcement in Pennington County are urging everyone to drive sober or get pulled over.

It’s the first day of school for South Dakota’s biggest school district. More than 24,000 students will be returning to class, including at the Sioux Falls School District’s newest additions– Ben Reifel Middle School and Jefferson High School.

