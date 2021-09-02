On the Go: Ravnsborg file given to House speaker; Vermillion teacher facing sexual exploitation charges; South Dakota State Fair begins

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, September 2. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The secretary of public safety says South Dakota’s attorney general should have been charged with second degree manslaughter.

Governor gives Ravnsborg file to House speaker

This comes after the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office released bodycam footage from the night Ravnsborg was pulled over for speeding.

Bodycam footage shows AG Ravnsborg getting speeding ticket

A former Vermillion high school teacher is being accused of sexual exploitation of a minor, stalking, providing alcohol for a minor and solicitation of a minor.

Former Vermillion High School teacher accused of sexual exploitation of a minor

Those living in Sioux Falls will now have more opportunities to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics to be offered at community centers in Sioux Falls

If you live in the Rapid City area and want to get a COVID-19 vaccine — the Black Hills Area Community Foundation is hosting a free clinic on Thursday.

National Guard helps with COVID-19 testing in Western South Dakota

Today is the official start to this year’s South Dakota State Fair. There is a lot of preparation that goes into getting set up to serve food at the state fair.

An end of the summer staple: South Dakota State Fair starts Thursday

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 