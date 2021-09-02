On the Go: Ravnsborg file given to House speaker; Vermillion teacher facing sexual exploitation charges; South Dakota State Fair begins

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, September 2. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The secretary of public safety says South Dakota’s attorney general should have been charged with second degree manslaughter.

This comes after the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office released bodycam footage from the night Ravnsborg was pulled over for speeding.

A former Vermillion high school teacher is being accused of sexual exploitation of a minor, stalking, providing alcohol for a minor and solicitation of a minor.

Those living in Sioux Falls will now have more opportunities to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

If you live in the Rapid City area and want to get a COVID-19 vaccine — the Black Hills Area Community Foundation is hosting a free clinic on Thursday.

Today is the official start to this year’s South Dakota State Fair. There is a lot of preparation that goes into getting set up to serve food at the state fair.

