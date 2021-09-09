On the Go: Rapid City unattended death; Lake Norden’s police chief investigation; B&G Milkyway love story

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, September 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into a man’s death, after he collapsed while police arrested him.

Man dies in police custody, DCI investigating

When a law enforcement officer makes mistakes on the job, they can end up before the Law Enforcement Officers Standards and Training Commission, which makes decisions on certification and decertifying officers.

In the summer of 2018, Lake Norden’s police chief was the subject of a six-hour hearing by the commission over abuse of power allegations. In the end, the panel voted unanimously to revoke Jimmy Murphy’s law enforcement certification. Tonight, Angela Kennecke is investigating one of the incidents that led to the decision.

What led up to the license revocation of Lake Norden’s police chief in 2018?

HydroGreen has a new factory. The company that specializes in growing livestock feed has moved locations to a much larger 21,000-square-foot building just off the interstate near Crooks.

HydroGreen continues to grow with the opening of a new 21,000 square-foot factory

Exciting news for a lot of people: An opening date has been set for the Chick Fil-A location in Sioux Falls.

Get ready, Sioux Falls: Chick-fil-A sets opening date

B&G Milkyway is a popular spot in the Sioux Falls area for many families, but for one couple, the restaurant has a little sweeter meaning.

Love, ice cream and happily ever after at B&G Milkyway

