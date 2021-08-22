On The Go: Rapid City man arrested overnight; Hartford community comes together to support Hoefert family; Little League prepares for game two

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

Authorities deployed a robot to help flush-out a gunman holed up inside an apartment in Rapid City overnight.

Rapid City police arrested after entering home, threatening residents with gun

The community of Hartford came together Saturday to help a local family involved in a deadly crash.

‘Just plum amazing’: Hartford community gathers to support local family involved in deadly crash

Two Sioux Falls organizations teamed up to host a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday.

Drive-thru vaccination clinic continues, booster shots available

It’s another big day for the Sioux Falls team competing in the Little League World Series. Sioux Falls takes on Oregon this afternoon in a winners bracket game at Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Sioux Falls no-hits Louisiana to win its first ever game at Little League World Series

