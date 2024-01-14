SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The weather has been the focus in KELOLAND and will continue to be that way for Sunday. Here’s your ‘KELOLAND On the Go’ for weather, weather and well….weather.

What a messy mix we have gotten; strong winds, snow and dangerous wind chills. How many days ’til spring?

Minnehaha & Yankton Counties pull plows; stranded motorists in Vermillion area

You’ve heard of the phrase ‘don’t kill the messenger.’ Well, we can’t blame our weather messenger Meghan for what mother nature continues to throw at us.

The cold and wind continue: Storm Center PM Update — Saturday, January 13

From one part of the state to the other, everyone is struggling with the frigid temps, some more than others.

South Dakota’s reservations brace for dangerously cold weather

Fortunately, there are people and resources to help others in extreme winter conditions.

Inside KELOLAND: Warm resources in the cold