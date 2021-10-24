On The Go: Police investigating stabbing; Local calls must start with 605; Trick Or Treating in downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday! Here’s a look at what you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

An apparent argument over a cell phone led to an early morning stabbing in central Sioux Falls.

Starting today, you’ll need to dial the 605 area code to make local calls in South Dakota, otherwise, your call might not go through.

Halloween is coming to downtown Sioux Falls a week early with today’s fourth annual Trick or Treat event.

Despite a good start to the weekend, we won’t be able to continue that trend as we go into the second half.

