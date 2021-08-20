On the Go: Police in school zones; big donation at Hawthorne Elementary; learning opportunities at Butterfly House & Aquarium

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, August 20. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Law enforcement officers will be out patrolling school zones again this morning in Lincoln County. Yesterday, they had their hands full as the Harrisburg School District started classes for the new year.

A Toronto, South Dakota woman says finding a booster shot for immunocompromised people in KELOLAND is a challenge.

Students at Augustana University have a unique opportunity to get experience thanks to a partnership with the Butterfly House and Aquarium.

A Sioux Falls business is showing its support for local schools through a big donation. Schulte Subaru gave a check totaling $15,000 to Hawthorne Elementary on Thursday.

He’s built some of the most famous cars in Hollywood and he’s going to be the guest celebrity at this year’s Automania. Jay Ohrberg built the Batmobile, the police cruiser for Robo Cop and the pursuit car for Knight Rider.

