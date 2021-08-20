On the Go: Police in school zones; big donation at Hawthorne Elementary; learning opportunities at Butterfly House & Aquarium

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, August 20. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Law enforcement officers will be out patrolling school zones again this morning in Lincoln County. Yesterday, they had their hands full as the Harrisburg School District started classes for the new year.

First day of school got off to a bumpy start for a few drivers in the Harrisburg School District

A Toronto, South Dakota woman says finding a booster shot for immunocompromised people in KELOLAND is a challenge.

Brookings area woman says finding COVID-19 vaccine booster more difficult than should be

Students at Augustana University have a unique opportunity to get experience thanks to a partnership with the Butterfly House and Aquarium.

Augustana University students get unique opportunities through partnership with Butterfly House & Aquarium

A Sioux Falls business is showing its support for local schools through a big donation. Schulte Subaru gave a check totaling $15,000 to Hawthorne Elementary on Thursday.

$15,000 surprise for Sioux Falls grade school

He’s built some of the most famous cars in Hollywood and he’s going to be the guest celebrity at this year’s Automania. Jay Ohrberg built the Batmobile, the police cruiser for Robo Cop and the pursuit car for Knight Rider.

Hollywood’s most famous car builder will be at Automania

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 