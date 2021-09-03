On the Go: Pine Ridge officer-involved shooting; required masks at Huron schools; Labor Day weekend weather forecast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, September 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The FBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Pine Ridge.

The second person involved in a crash west of Keystone has died. Just after 3 p.m. last Friday a trike motorcycle was heading west on Old Hill City Road when the driver failed to take a sharp corner. The vehicle left the road and both the driver and passenger were thrown.

Starting next week, students and staff in the Huron School District will be required to wear masks. That’s according to a letter from the Superintendent of Schools.

This came on the same day that the South Dakota State Fair got underway in Huron. Hy-vee is offering COVID-19 vaccines all five days of the fair. The vaccination clinics are open from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Hy-Vee “Healthy You Mobile” which is parked across from the Centennial Stage.

KELOLAND Media Group’s Annual Pet Food Drive is currently underway.

The City of Sioux Falls needs your help to clean up the Big Sioux River.

