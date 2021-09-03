On the Go: Pine Ridge officer-involved shooting; required masks at Huron schools; Labor Day weekend weather forecast

On the Go

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, September 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The FBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Pine Ridge.

FBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Pine Ridge

The second person involved in a crash west of Keystone has died. Just after 3 p.m. last Friday a trike motorcycle was heading west on Old Hill City Road when the driver failed to take a sharp corner. The vehicle left the road and both the driver and passenger were thrown.

Second passenger in motorcycle crash near Keystone has died

Starting next week, students and staff in the Huron School District will be required to wear masks. That’s according to a letter from the Superintendent of Schools.

Huron schools will require students and staff to wear masks

This came on the same day that the South Dakota State Fair got underway in Huron. Hy-vee is offering COVID-19 vaccines all five days of the fair. The vaccination clinics are open from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Hy-Vee “Healthy You Mobile” which is parked across from the Centennial Stage.

South Dakota State Fair following same COVID-19 guidelines as last year

KELOLAND Media Group’s Annual Pet Food Drive is currently underway.

How you can help keep Sioux Falls Area Humane Society’s animals fed

The City of Sioux Falls needs your help to clean up the Big Sioux River.

City of Sioux Falls holding Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup on September 25

