On the Go: Pickup crashes into two homes; man arrested following explosion in Tabor; back to school in KELOLAND

Police are investigating after a pickup truck crashed into two houses just after midnight.

Authorities in Sioux City, Iowa are investigating a body found in the Big Sioux River.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into reports of an explosion at a home in Tabor.

Classes at all of South Dakota’s public universities start today. And for K-12, students have their first day of class in Huron, Yankton and Stanley County.

We brought you Jenna VanHolland’s story last Friday about being recruited from the girl’s soccer team to kick for the football team. Friday night, history was made as she took the field, including kicking the game-winning extra point for her team.

The Sioux Falls Little League team made history last week with the program’s very first win at the world series tournament.

