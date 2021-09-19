On the Go: One injured in overnight crash; Sioux Falls girl identified in fatal Minnesota storm; Coworkers, friends come together for friend with cancer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

Sioux Falls police say speed and alcohol were factors in a motorcycle versus car crash that sent one person to the hospital.

One person injured in car-motorcycle crash in Sioux Falls

Authorities in Minnesota have identified the South Dakota girl who died during a storm Friday morning.

South Dakota girl killed in Minnesota storms that spawned 2 tornadoes

Employees with a Sioux Falls accounting firm came together Saturday to help one of their own.

‘Kickin Cancer’ by running and raising money for a coworker

As fall approaches in KELOLAND, many favorite seasonal spots are opening back up to get you in the fall spirit.

Fall activities across KELOLAND

Check out Sunday’s Boredom Busters.

Sunday Boredom Busters: September 19th

