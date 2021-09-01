On the Go: No community service for Ravnsborg; COVID-19 news conference; welcome home celebration for Sioux Falls Little League

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, September 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

New developments in the case against South Dakota’s Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will not need to do community service.

No one was hurt during a garage fire in northern part of Rapid City.

A Pipestone, Minnesota man has been identified in a deadly crash west of Keystone.

As of Tuesday’s report, 216 people with COVID-19 are now hospitalized in South Dakota. It’s the highest number the state has seen in months.

And for the first time in months the city of Sioux Falls will hold a COVID-19 news conference today.

Starting today, the Meals on Wheels program through Active Generations will be expanding. Meals will now be delivered to two more communities- Tea and Harrisburg.

A welcome home celebration is planned for the Sioux Falls Little League Team. You can show your support for the team tonight at 7 p.m. at the Sanford Pentagon.

