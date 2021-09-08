On the Go: Missing man in Sioux Falls; Noem signs telemedicine abortion executive order; City Council discusses medical marijuana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, September 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Police in Sioux Falls are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. Jack Hensley left his home near 57th Street and Tomar Road around 6 p.m. Tuesday. He suffers from dementia and is believed to be walking.

An 82-year-old man is behind bars in connection with a hit and run in northern Sioux Falls Saturday night

On Tuesday, Governor Kristi Noem announced she’s signed an executive order directing the Department of Health to create rules preventing telemedicine abortions in South Dakota. But according to state law, it’s already illegal.

It’s a historic week for Deadwood as sports betting officially gets underway. The first legal bet in South Dakota will be placed tomorrow morning.

The Sioux Falls City Council has decided that medical marijuana dispensaries will have to be 500 feet from parks, daycares, churches, attached dwellings and detached dwellings.

