On the Go: Hair salon theft; New visitor center for Badlands National Park; TenHaken running for reelection

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Start Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 with KELOLAND On The Go.
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken has announced that he’s running for reelection.
Olivia Boyum was doing an expensive hair color correction on a young woman last month. She was finishing up the last color of a five hour long process when the woman walked out the front door without paying.
Sioux Falls Police are investigating a string of burglaries in a neighborhood near 6th Street and Interstate 229.
The return of the Sanford International means a business boost for some.
A new visitor center is coming to the Badlands National Park after $5.2 million were awarded to them from multiple organizations.