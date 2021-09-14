On the Go: Hair salon theft; New visitor center for Badlands National Park; TenHaken running for reelection

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Start Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 with KELOLAND On The Go. 

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken has announced that he’s running for reelection. 

‘It’s a time right now when I want to step up and lead’: TenHaken announces reelection bid

Olivia Boyum was doing an expensive hair color correction on a young woman last month.  She was finishing up the last color of a five hour long process when the woman walked out the front door without paying. 

Hair salon thief walks out without paying for expensive color correction

Sioux Falls Police are investigating a string of burglaries in a neighborhood near 6th Street and Interstate 229.

5 homes burglarized in Sioux Falls over the weekend

The return of the Sanford International means a business boost for some. 

Sanford International brings exposure for businesses

A new visitor center is coming to the Badlands National Park after $5.2 million were awarded to them from multiple organizations.

The Badlands National Park was awarded over $5 million for a new visitor center

