On the Go: Endangered children advisory; Sanford International returns; announcement from Mayor TenHaken

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, September 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

South Dakota Law enforcement are asking for the public’s help in finding two missing and endangered children.

Endangered Missing Advisory issued for two children from Pierre

The Sanford International doesn’t tee off until Friday, but there’s no shortage of activities at Minnehaha Country Club in the days leading up to the PGA TOUR Champions event.

Eye on KELOLAND: Sanford International extends stay

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says he is making a “special announcement” today.

Mayor TenHaken holding ‘special announcement’ Monday

The 2021 Fall Parade of Homes kicked off over the weekend with around 30 houses in the Sioux Falls area on tour.

Fall Parade of Homes: Builders continue to face challenges

Instruction on the SDSU campus this semester is like it was before the pandemic. However, being back on campus can cause some anxiety or depression.

A normal semester for SDSU students met with happiness and challenges

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 