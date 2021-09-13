On the Go: Endangered children advisory; Sanford International returns; announcement from Mayor TenHaken

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, September 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

South Dakota Law enforcement are asking for the public’s help in finding two missing and endangered children.

The Sanford International doesn’t tee off until Friday, but there’s no shortage of activities at Minnehaha Country Club in the days leading up to the PGA TOUR Champions event.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says he is making a “special announcement” today.

The 2021 Fall Parade of Homes kicked off over the weekend with around 30 houses in the Sioux Falls area on tour.

Instruction on the SDSU campus this semester is like it was before the pandemic. However, being back on campus can cause some anxiety or depression.

