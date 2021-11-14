On The Go: Doctors remind people to get flu shot; Great Bear looking for seasonal employees; Domestic dispute ends peacefully

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your Sunday!

Doctors are reminding people in KELOLAND that now is the time to get your flu shot.

Why it’s time to get your flu shot

The thin blanketing of snow we received in eastern KELOLAND may be just enough to get skiers and snowboarders thinking about hitting the slopes, but not enough for Great Bear Ski Valley to open just yet.

Great Bear Ski Valley short about 50 employees for the winter season

Pennington County authorities have arrested a man wanted on a high-priority domestic violence warrant after he barricaded himself inside a Rapid Valley home for several hours this weekend.

Check out Sunday’s Boredom Busters!

Sunday Boredom Busters: November 14th

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 