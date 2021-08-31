On the Go: Crops damaged in Lennox; woman attacked by bison; Sioux Falls Little League welcomed home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 31. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been physically and mentally draining for a lot of people for the last year and now as cases rise again with the Delta variant, it could cause certain stressors to come back for some. In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, Lauren Soulek is taking a look at the stressors health care workers are feeling.

It was a hard sight to see as farmer’s once greatest crops were now laying beaten on the ground following this weekend’s storms. For some areas of their fields, farmers are seeing a complete loss of crops.

A Sioux Falls man was arrested following a crash in Lincoln County. Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were called to the crash around 7:20 a.m. Monday. Authorities say the car left the road near the intersection of 270th Street and 478th Avenue Sunday night.

A woman walked away with bumps and bruises after being tossed by a bison over the weekend. According to a Manager at Custer State Park, the woman was headed back to her cabin at Custer State Park near the State Game Lodge Saturday afternoon.

A herd of bison was along the path and at one point she got too close, and the bison tossed her. The manager says this is a good reminder to give the bison space if you are near the animals. The park is thankful that the situation did not end worse.

A Sioux Falls team recently had an exciting winning streak in the Little League World Series.

