On The Go: Crews battle apartment fire; Pop-up food markets in Sioux Falls; Staying safe on the ice

On the Go
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday January 2. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Firefighters battled an apartment fire and sub-zero temperatures last night in Aberdeen.

Crews battle apartment fire overnight in Aberdeen

This weekend’s closure of the Hy-Vee on Kiwanis Avenue has highlighted the need for easy access to groceries for everyone in Sioux Falls.

Food desert concerns leading to pop-up market in Sioux Falls

Despite our recent bitterly cold temperatures, venturing onto the ice this winter can be still be a dangerous undertaking.

GF&P urging people to take precautions while on frozen waters

After a frigid start to the New Year, we’ll get in on some moderation…however temporary it may be…after a frigid start to your Sunday.

Briefly Milder into Tuesday; Cold Second Half of the Week – Storm Center AM Update: Sunday, January 2

