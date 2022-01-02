On The Go: Crews battle apartment fire; Pop-up food markets in Sioux Falls; Staying safe on the ice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday January 2. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Firefighters battled an apartment fire and sub-zero temperatures last night in Aberdeen.

This weekend’s closure of the Hy-Vee on Kiwanis Avenue has highlighted the need for easy access to groceries for everyone in Sioux Falls.

Despite our recent bitterly cold temperatures, venturing onto the ice this winter can be still be a dangerous undertaking.

After a frigid start to the New Year, we’ll get in on some moderation…however temporary it may be…after a frigid start to your Sunday.