On the Go: Cleaning up after EF-1 tornado; rollover crash in Dell Rapids; Beresford needs substitute teachers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather!

Communities in southeastern South Dakota continue to clean up after Saturday’s severe weather. The storm downed trees, damaged vehicles and homes.

The day after the storm: Residents assess storm damage in Lennox

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning crash in Dell Rapids.

Authorities investigating rollover in Dell Rapids

One man is dead and another is injured following a UTV crash east of Milbank early Sunday morning.

Man dies in UTV crash near Milbank

When a teacher is out of the classroom, a substitute teacher plays a vital role in keeping the students learning. The Beresford School District is always looking for substitute teachers within the community.

Beresford School District sees growing need for substitute teachers

