On the Go: Beresford man faces 41 felony charges; two dogs die in house fire; Pfizer effective for kids ages 5-11

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, September 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A 30-year-old Beresford man will make his first court appearance in Union County later this week on 41 felony charges, including rape and child pornography.

Authorities in Pennington County are investigating an unattended death in Rapid City. Around 5:20 Monday evening, Rapid City Police were called to a home in the 800 block of North Spruce Street for reports of gunshots. Officers arriving on scene found two people dead inside the building.

Detectives with the Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office are working to find out what happened. At this time, officials do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of Monday morning fire in the southwest part of the city.

Dogs die in Sioux Falls mobile home fire

A Sioux Falls doctor is calling it great news. Pfizer says its vaccine is safe and it works for the kids ages 5 to 11.

COVID-19 vaccines and kids: Local doctors weigh in on Pfizer announcement

The Sanford International has never lacked drama, but this year’s tournament featured its first-ever playoff. Darren Clarke outlasted K.J. Choi and Steve Flesch in a two-hole playoff to claim the championship.

Darren Clarke rallies for sudden death Sanford International victory

The Annual Buffalo Roundup and Arts Festival is back at Custer State Park this week. The 28th Annual Arts Festival runs Thursday through Saturday at the State Game Lodge. The 56th Annual Buffalo Roundup gets underway Friday at 9:30 a.m. MT.

