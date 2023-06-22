SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 22. Take a look at our top stories for your midday with KELOLAND On The GO.

A Sioux Falls man with a long criminal history is back in jail, charged with first-degree robbery and rape.

The fire chiefs whose departments were the first on scene of February’s fiery train derailment in eastern Ohio agree that firefighters need more training about hazardous chemicals, but that it would be hard for them ever to be fully prepared to deal with a disaster of this magnitude.

Seven people were taken to the hospital and up to 90 were treated for injuries after hail pummeled concertgoers at Red Rocks Amphitheater near Denver on Wednesday, firefighters said.

The Supreme Court has ruled against the Navajo Nation in its effort to make the U.S. take steps to secure water from the Colorado River for the tribe.

Follow along for live updates on the submersible that vanished while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic.

