SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

A Springfield, South Dakota man is behind bars this morning, accused of trying to entice elementary school students in Sioux Falls.

Police in Aberdeen are still looking for who is responsible in multiple car thefts Thursday night into Friday morning.

A student at O’Gorman High School was told to cut his hair to adhere to the school’s dress code but Braxton Schafer doesn’t want to.

One Harrisburg teacher received help from a business as she set up her classroom this year.

The city is hosting a series of public meetings about the future of its pools on Tuesday and Wednesday.

One Rapid City pool will go to the dogs this weekend. The Humane Society of the Black Hills will host its seventh annual Wags and Waves Fundraiser at the Jimmy Hilton Pool in Sioux Park.

A Rapid City man, recovering from a major surgery, has learned he is $63,000 richer.