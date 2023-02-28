SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, February 28. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man wanted for aiding and abetting attempted murder.

19-year-old wanted for aiding, abetting attempted murder

The driver – accused of hitting a man on North Cliff Avenue – is accused of having a suspended license and no insurance.

Pedestrian hospitalized with ‘life-threatening injuries’ after crash

A 40-year-old man has been identified as the person who died in a single-vehicle crash east of Spearfish last Wednesday.

40-year-old Whitewood man killed in single-vehicle crash

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments Tuesday over President Biden’s plan to forgive student loan debt for more than 40 million Americans. After numerous lower court challenges, the program is on hold until the justices decide.

Top 5 questions surrounding Biden student loan forgiveness fight at Supreme Court

The White House is giving all federal agencies 30 days to wipe TikTok off all government devices, as the Chinese-owned social media app comes under increasing scrutiny in Washington over security concerns.

White House: No more TikTok on gov’t devices within 30 days

Our snow forecast reflects the biggest impact in the far northeast where 3-6″ of snow is possible in both Aberdeen and Sisseton. Many of the numbers farther south are in the “nuisance” range.

Snow today for parts of KELOLAND; Dry weekend ahead

