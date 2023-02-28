SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, February 28. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man wanted for aiding and abetting attempted murder.

The driver – accused of hitting a man on North Cliff Avenue – is accused of having a suspended license and no insurance.

A 40-year-old man has been identified as the person who died in a single-vehicle crash east of Spearfish last Wednesday.

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments Tuesday over President Biden’s plan to forgive student loan debt for more than 40 million Americans. After numerous lower court challenges, the program is on hold until the justices decide.

The White House is giving all federal agencies 30 days to wipe TikTok off all government devices, as the Chinese-owned social media app comes under increasing scrutiny in Washington over security concerns.

Our snow forecast reflects the biggest impact in the far northeast where 3-6″ of snow is possible in both Aberdeen and Sisseton. Many of the numbers farther south are in the “nuisance” range.

