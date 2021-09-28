Officials question whether Noem had a conflict of interest; Ravnsborg didn’t miss ballot measure deadline; COVID-19 vaccine boosters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, September 28. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

There are questions on whether Governor Kristi Noem had a conflict of interest by meeting with her daughter and top state officials in the governor’s office while her daughter was pursuing a real estate certification.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg plans to wait until November to issue an explanation on Amendment C that will be on the ballot in June 2022.

Waterfowl and youth pheasant hunting seasons are currently underway in KELOLAND. It is important to remember to follow all the safety protocols to keep you and others safe while out hunting. That includes treating the gun like it is loaded, knowing what’s around your target and wearing proper clothing.

Starting today, you can schedule your Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine with Sanford Health. Avera, Hy-Vee and Lewis Drug have already been distributing the booster.

