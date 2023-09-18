SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, September 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Two men are behind bars this morning in connection to a weekend homicide in Rapid City.

1st degree murder arrests in Rapid City

Three people are behind bars in connection to an animal cruelty case.

35 animal cruelty counts each for 3 people in Brookings

A Brookings business is out of hundreds of dollars from a law enforcement scam.

Brookings Police say local business loses money in scam

Eighty-four South Dakota National Guard troops have returned from a 9-month deployment in the Persian Gulf.

South Dakota National Guard troops come home

Three people from Lower Brule, South Dakota, recently got the chance to participate in New York Fashion Week.

Lower Brule family shines at NY Fashion Week

The school year is officially up and running in KELOLAND and one man is making sure students staying at the Sanford Children’s Hospital don’t fall behind in their coursework.

Finding normalcy in a hospital classroom

For the second straight year, Steve Stricker has won the Sanford International.

Steve Stricker wins 2nd straight Sanford International

An eastern South Dakota community had an unusual visitor over the weekend.

Moose rests after running through Flandreau

The work week is starting on a dry note, but that’s going to be changing as we head into the days ahead.

Dry start to the week; Big rain chances ahead

