SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, March 7. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

Authorities in Codington County are investigating a teacher’s relationship with a student.

The Jackrabbits are coming off a dominant win over Oral Roberts in the semifinals, as they cruised to an 87-60 win. Now they’ll cross paths with Omaha, a team they swept in their two previous meetings this season.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday proposed new taxes on the rich to help fund Medicare, saying the plan would help to extend the insurance program’s solvency by 25 years and provide a degree of middle-class stability to millions of older adults.

Two of the Americans who were kidnapped at gunpoint just over the Mexican border on Friday have been found dead, while two others were found alive with one wounded, a Mexican state governor said Tuesday.

The snow will add up over time, with much of this coming on Thursday. The pattern will remain active into the weekend. We can’t rule out more accumulating snow in parts of eastern KELOLAND on Saturday too.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.