SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, March 7. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

Authorities in Codington County are investigating a teacher’s relationship with a student.

Henry teacher resigns following ‘inappropriate’ activities with student

The Jackrabbits are coming off a dominant win over Oral Roberts in the semifinals, as they cruised to an 87-60 win. Now they’ll cross paths with Omaha, a team they swept in their two previous meetings this season.

Championship Tuesday at the Summit League Tournament

President Joe Biden on Tuesday proposed new taxes on the rich to help fund Medicare, saying the plan would help to extend the insurance program’s solvency by 25 years and provide a degree of middle-class stability to millions of older adults.

Two of the Americans who were kidnapped at gunpoint just over the Mexican border on Friday have been found dead, while two others were found alive with one wounded, a Mexican state governor said Tuesday.

Mexican governor says 4 kidnapped Americans found: 2 dead, 1 wounded

The snow will add up over time, with much of this coming on Thursday. The pattern will remain active into the weekend. We can’t rule out more accumulating snow in parts of eastern KELOLAND on Saturday too.

Active pattern ahead this week in KELOLAND

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.